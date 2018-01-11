Luxor esports arena to open in March

Esports Arena Las Vegas, the new gaming venue where the LAX nightclub used to be located at the Luxor, will open March 22, according to a statement released today by Allied Esports, the company managing the facility.

MGM Resorts announced in April that LAX had closed and would be replaced by the esports facility, the second one in Las Vegas and the only arena fully dedicated to esports on the Las Vegas Strip.

The facility will feature tournaments but will also be open to casual players.

According to the statement, the arena will have a competition stage, LED video wall, telescopic seating, daily gaming stations, and streaming and television-quality production studios.

In addition, celebrity chef Jose Andres’ ThinkFoodGroup will create a gaming-inspired food and beverage menu for players.

There is at least one other location for esports on the Strip. In December, the esports company Unikrn announced it would begin organizing and hosting amateur esports tournaments at Level Up, an area at the MGM Grand geared toward millennials that features gambling and nongambling gaming machines.

Unikrn executives say they will begin offering weekly tournaments at Level Up starting in February.