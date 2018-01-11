Lyon County judge files for state Supreme Court seat

CARSON CITY — District Court Judge Leon Aberasturi of Lyon County has filed to run for one of the soon-to-be-vacant seats on the Nevada Supreme Court.

Aberasturi, a former district attorney in Lyon County, was first elected judge of the Third Judicial District in 2006 and was re-elected in 2014. The only other candidate to file so far for the seat is Clark County District Court Judge Elissa Cadish.

Filing for judicial offices closes Friday.

Cadish and Aberasturi are seeking the seat of Justice Michael Cherry, who is retiring. Chief Justice Michael Douglas is also retiring in January 2019. So far, the only one seeking to succeed Douglas is Appeals Court Judge Abbi Silver of Las Vegas.