Man loses appeal in killing of wife, wounding of judge

CARSON CITY — The Nevada Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected the appeal of Darren Mack, convicted of killing his wife and shooting a judge in Reno in 2006.

Mack contended his lawyers were ineffective in handling his case, in which he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 36 years to life in prison.

Charla Mack was stabbed to death in a garage in Reno, and Washoe County Family Court Judge Chuck Weller was later wounded in what was described as a sniper shooting. Weller had handled the couple’s divorce proceedings. He later recovered and returned to work.

Mack, who turns 59 later this month, maintains his guilty plea was involuntary and that his defense attorneys failed to adequately investigate the case. Those arguments were rejected by the court.

In another decision issued Wednesday, the court denied an appeal by Roger Libby, sentenced to death for the killing of two men in Winnemucca. Libby, now 52, was convicted of the murder and robbery of James Robertson and Charles Beatty, who were shot to death in 1988.