Police: Persistent touching by teacher terrified third-graders

Metro Police

Inside an Idaho gym, a little girl began to cry, telling her mother that her third-grade teacher in Las Vegas had her sit on his lap, touched her and breathed heavily on the back of her neck and kissed it.

The tears and revelations were triggered by Sia’s “Cheap Thrills,” a song playing in the workout facility, according to a Metro Police arrest report, which was heard in her Ira J. Earl Elementary School classroom daily before the Pledge of Allegiance.

The mother told investigators that the teacher, Luis Busso, 38, had told her daughter: “When you want me to stop, I will stop,” according to the report.

The girl — who later told investigators her teacher had also grabbed her butt — was one of six former and current Earl Elementary third-graders who last year accused Busso of inappropriate touching, according to the report.

Before the Idaho girl came forward, two girls had made allegations of inappropriate touching against Busso, who was fired last year and jailed last week, according to the report. Afterward, investigators discovered three additional victims.

The former teacher was arrested last week and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on five counts of lewdness with a child under 14, three counts of contact with a minor and one count of attempted lewdness, jail logs show. He was fired by the school district seven months ago.

A girl and her mother first reported Busso, her teacher, to school officials and school police on Jan. 25, 2017.

Multiple times, Busso had touched her inappropriately, on her neck, back — under her shirt — stomach, and shoulder, according to police. He grabbed her waist and at least once had her sit on his lap.

One time, “he told her she looked pretty and continued to stare at her,” police said. His behavior made her feel “uncomfortable and scared.”

"Our protocol is to follow through with all complaints and report them to law enforcement, as appropriate,” said Kirsten Searer, chief communications, marketing and strategy officer for the Clark County School District.

“The principal immediately reported initial concerns voiced to her, and she contacted both law enforcement and Child Protective Services to investigate. Law enforcement did investigate but did not initially choose to pursue the allegations with criminal charges,” she wrote.

The girl — like several others — was moved to another class, according to the report.

“Clear guidance and expectations were then given to the teacher,” Searer wrote. “Several students were moved to another classroom to ensure they felt comfortable in their classroom environment. When additional concerns came to light, the principal contacted law enforcement and Child Protective Services again, at which time law enforcement chose to pursue criminal charges."

The second set of allegations surfaced April 2017.

Metro was summoned by the school principal, who relayed information from an email she’d received, police said.

A girl reported to her mother that on picture day the previous day, she encountered Busso, who told her that her dress looked nice and her hair looked perfect,” as he rubbed her back. That same day, he again rubbed her back and shoulder area, police said.

“It felt uncomfortable. I’ve never spoken to him before or have ever had him as a teacher,” the girl told investigators.

Surveillance images reviewed by police showed Busso walking with the student, and then stopping to talk to her, his arm extended behind her.

It wasn’t immediately clear what, if anything, Metro did, but detectives re-interviewed the girl last month.

Also in December, Metro interviewed three additional victims who had similar allegations against Busso, according to the report.

Out of the six victims, one girl’s demeanor changed and she suddenly didn’t want to attend school, which was “unlike her, because she always wanted to go, even when she was sick.”

Another reported having a lot of headaches and appeared nervous before class. A third was embarrassed that her brothers would find out. She told her mother that Busso gave her “creepy vibes.”

In an interview with Metro detectives on Jan. 4, Busso denied the allegations and had vague recollections of some of the incidents, according to the report.

In his nine years of teaching, Busso remembered telling students, both male and female, “good job,” and patting them on their back and shoulder areas, according to the report. He denied ever having any student sit on his lap.

Busso, who is being held without bail, is set to appear in front of a judge this morning.