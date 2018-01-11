Police investigating theft of gaming chips from Strip casino

Metro Police say they are looking for three people who stole chips from a Las Vegas Strip casino Wednesday night.

Detectives are investigating the incident, which happened just before 10 p.m. at Harrah’s, as a grand larceny, but no suspects have been arrested, police said. Police believe the suspects were last seen near the Cromwell running toward the Grand Bazaar Shops.

No additional details were released.

The theft comes the day after police reported that a man armed with a handgun robbed the New York-New York cage for an undisclosed amount of money.