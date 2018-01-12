Best Bets: Marilyn Manson, Frankie Valli, Vegas Golden Knights and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas News Bureau

Head south to catch some stimulating a capella talent, downtown for a groundbreaking stage production, or hit the Strip this weekend for a concert from an iconic pop singer. Those are just a few of the entertainment options, which also include your chance to finally make friends with a very friendly gila monster who just happens to be the mascot for our hockey team.

MARILYN MANSON The celebrated shock-rocker was forced to reschedule his planned Vegas shows after breaking his leg onstage last year. But he’s back in action at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bat this weekend, empowered by confident new album “Heaven Upside Down.” January 12-13, info at houseofblues.com.

FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS One of pop music’s all-time great voices is back on the Strip at Park Theater for two weekend shows. Then again, Valli’s music has a permanent presence in Las Vegas, where the Broadway musical “Jersey Boys” based on the group was one of the most successful shows on the Strip for eight years, until 2016. Still, there’s nothing like the real thing. January 12-13, info at mgmresorts.com.

“A RAISIN IN THE SUN” The Smith Center’s versatile, intimate Troesh Studio Theatre hosts the latest Broadway in the Hood production, Lorraine Hansberry’s play — the first written by an African-American woman to be produced on Broadway — about a Chicago family seeking a better life. January 12-14, info at thesmithcenter.com.

NATURALLY 7 The M Resort Pavilion plays host to the charming sound of a capella veterans Naturally 7, a group known for touring with Michael Bublé and Jay Leno and covering pop smashes like Adele’s “Hello” with nothing but their layered, flexible vocal skills. January 13, info at themresort.com.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS FAN FEST After a well-deserved week off, the Vegas Golden Knights are back in action at T-Mobile Arena Saturday night against Edmonton, but you’ll have a better opportunity to get up-close and personal with the entire team Sunday at a rally and “hockey extravaganza” on the Fremont Street Experience. Players, coaches and mascot Chance will walk a red carpet interacting with fans, and other games, events and entertainment are set for the 3rd Street Stage outside The D starting at 3 p.m. January 14, info at vegasgoldenknights.com.