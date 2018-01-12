Lights owner on home opener with Reno: ‘Beat Reno. Early and often. Every time.’

The Las Vegas Lights' first home game could be their most important one in the soccer team’s inaugural season — well, for those locals who buy into the Las Vegas-Reno rivalry.

The Lights announced today that their home opener will be March 24 at Cashman Field against Reno 1868 FC. The club’s regular season opener is March 17 at Fresno FC.

“There is no other way to say it: This is exactly who we wanted to play for our inaugural USL home match,” Lights FC owner & CEO Brett Lashbrook said in a statement. “Beat Reno. Early and often. Every time. That will always be a core goal of our club.”

The Lights in the preseason will host three MLS clubs at Cashman Field on consecutive weekends during spring training. They are: Feb. 10 against Montreal Impact, Feb. 17 against Vancouver Whitecaps and Feb. 24 against D.C. United.

Here’s the link to get tickets.

