Person suffers smoke inhalation in garage fire

A person was treated for smoke inhalation after a garage fire today in the central valley, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

The fire was reported about 1 p.m. at a home in the 3100 block of Spokane Drive, near Desert Inn Road and McLeod Drive. Firefighters rescued a dog from the home and contained the fire to the garage, officials said. Damage to the home and a van was estimated at $50,000, officials said.