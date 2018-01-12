Police: Man arrested in connection with explosive or incendiary device

A man was arrested on counts related to an explosive or incendiary device after officers responded Thursday night to a disturbance call, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Police were dispatched about 9:30 p.m. to a home in the 2200 block of Constance Avenue, where they discovered a suspicious device, police said. The Las Vegas Fire Department bomb squad rendered the device safe, police said.

Authorities located and arrested Christopher Robinson, 45, on two counts of possession, manufacture or dispose of an explosive or incendiary device, police said. He was taken to the Las Vegas jail, police said.

Robinson was taken into custody by the ARMOR Task Force, a specialized unit comprised of members of Metro Police, the North Las Vegas Police Department, the Henderson Police Department and the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

No additional details were immediately released.