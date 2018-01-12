Police official sorry for helping discredit 1994 rape victim

NEW YORK — A New York Police Department official has apologized to a rape victim he helped discredit almost 24 years ago.

The New York Post reports that Deputy Commissioner John Miller says in an email Friday he was wrong to tell reporters in 1994 that police doubted the woman's account of being raped in Brooklyn's Prospect Park.

Miller apologized for actions that he says "re-victimized" the woman.

Police announced Tuesday that DNA found on the victim has been matched to a serial rapist who is in prison for other attacks.

Miller was a police spokesman in 1994. He was a source when Daily News columnist Mike McAlary wrote that police believe the attack was a "hoax."

The victim released a statement calling for apologies from Miller, the NYPD and the Daily News.