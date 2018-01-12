Police: Woman opening business fatally shot

A woman opening a business Thursday morning was fatally shot by someone who followed her inside in a possible robbery attempt, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 9:15 a.m. to the business in the 1400 block of Jones Boulevard, where they found the woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said. She was taken to University Medical Center and later pronounced dead, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name and cause of death.

The woman, an employee of the business, was opening for the day when at least one person entered the building behind her and possibly tried to rob her, police said. During the encounter, the woman was shot, police said.

Two potential suspects were seen running from the business east across Jones Boulevard and into a residential neighborhood, police said.

Anyone with information or relevant surveillance video is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.