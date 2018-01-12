Quiz: Golden Knights flap, record rainfall and Trump’s ‘Call of Duty’ shoutout

Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Golden Globe Awards and ongoing questions about Donald Trump’s grasp of policies dominated the news this week. Here’s a quiz to test your knowledge on other headlines from the week’s news in Las Vegas and beyond.

First came “Car-nado,” then the “Big Squeeze.” What’s the name of the next phase of the $1 billion Project Neon road construction project in Las Vegas?

A. “Auto-pocalypse”

B. “Main Event”

C. “God Help Us All”

Answer: B. The good news is that the project, which began in 2016, will go into its home stretch in March when the “Main Event” gets underway. It’s the third major phase of the work to improve traffic flow in the Spaghetti Bowl and widen Interstate 15. The bad news is that it is scheduled to last through November and involve lane closures and ramp restrictions.

The Vegas Golden Knights issued a statement saying the team had yet to encounter any fans who showed up at a game and were disappointed not to find what?

A. Slot machines inside T-Mobile Arena

B. A window for placing sports bets at T-Mobile

C. The U.S. Army’s parachute team

Answer: C. In a deliriously cheeky statement issued after the Department of the Army filed a formal opposition with the U.S. Trademark and Patent Office over the hockey team’s use of the name, the team said: “We strongly dispute the Army’s allegations that confusion is likely between the Army Golden Knights parachute team and the Vegas Golden Knights major-league hockey team. Indeed, the two entities have been coexisting without any issues for over a year (along with several other Golden Knights trademark owners) and we are not aware of a single complaint from anyone attending our games that they were expecting to see the parachute team and not a professional hockey game.”

How much rain did Las Vegas receive on Tuesday?

A. 0.75 inches

B. 1.33 inches

C. 1.78 inches

Answer: B. That’s about a fourth of the city’s annual average rainfall.

The Greater Las Vegas Association of Realtors reported that 46,598 homes were resold in Las Vegas last year. Where does that rank in terms of homes sold in a single year in the valley?

A. First

B. Seventh

C. Third

Answer: C. According to the GLVAR, a record 48,798 existing homes were sold in 2011, and 47,685 were sold in 2009.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump lauded the sale of U.S. F-52 fighter jets to Norway. Why did the comment make the news?

A. The F-52 has been plagued by design problems related to its stealth technology.

B. The F-52 is the most expensive fighter jet in U.S. history and the Norwegians ordered several dozen of them, making the deal the largest of its type in Norway’s history.

C. The F-52 isn’t real.

Answer: C. The F-52 exists only in a the video game “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.” Trump apparently misread prepared remarks in referring to the make-believe plane.

A new study said climate change had affected a population of green sea turtles in Australia’s Great Barrier Reef in what way?

A. They’re almost all female

B. They’re much larger than they used to be

C. They’re yellow

Answer: A. The turtles’ gender is determined during the fertilization period, which in turn is influenced by the temperature surrounding the egg in its nesting side on the beach. Above 87.8 degrees, and the sex will be female.