‘ Players just as excited as fans’: Golden Knights to host fan fest Sunday on Fremont Street

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

Hockey fans will get the chance to meet Golden Knights players, coaches and executives Sunday afternoon at the Fremont Street Experience.

The team’s first fan fest, which is free and open to the public, runs from 3-5 p.m.

Members of the first-place Golden Knights will first walk the red carpet starting at Casino Center Boulevard. They’ll pass under the LED canopy to the 3rd Street Stage between The D Las Vegas and Four Queens, where the festivities will commence.

“The players are just as excited as the fans are,” said Kim Frank, vice president of marketing with the Golden Knights. “It’s going to be unique. It’s a one of a kind (event) that will have a lot of cool things.”

Team owner Bill Foley and coach Gerard Gallant will join the players. Fans will also be able to meet the team’s mascot, Chance, and shoot pucks at targets in shooting cages.

“I think Chance has a fun way that he’s going to make his entrance, and we’re going to have the drumline, the Golden Aces and everything,” Frank said.

Every Golden Knights home game at T-Mobile Arena has sold out with standing-room-only capacity, and practices at City National Arena have been packed with hundreds of fans. Sunday's festivities on Fremont Street will likely be similar, so Frank suggests fans arrive early.

“It’s so fun for our side and I hope the fans are having just as much fun as we are,” Frank said. “Everyone is just so excited.”