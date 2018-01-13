Live Blog: Golden Knights and Oilers scoreless early

The Golden Knights and Oilers are scoreless after one period of hockey at T-Mobile Arena.

Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers created their share of chances in the first 20 minutes, with 12 shots on goal, but Marc-Andre Fleury played well to keep the game tied.

The best chance of the game came on a wrist shot by Oilers winger Leon Draisatl but Fleury stopped the shot with his left pad and covered the puck with his glove.

Vegas had only eight shots on goal despite getting two power play opportunities. Edmonton ranks last in the entire NHL in penalty killing at only 71.6 percent but have killed all six penalties against the Golden Knights dating back to the first meeting between the teams on Nov. 14.

Golden Knights defenseman Pierre-Edouard Bellemare was hit in the face with a slap shot midway through the period, and skated to the locker room with blood dripping. Luckily for Vegas he returned to action only minutes later, missing only a shift or two.

Pre game

Whether it’s poker, blackjack or craps, many people that play table games in Las Vegas believe you should never leave the game when you’re on a hot streak.

Unfortunately for the NHL’s hottest team, the Vegas Golden Knights, they didn’t have a choice. The Golden Knights spent the last week away from the rink during their five-day break for their annual bye week.

Prior to the break Vegas won 14 of the last 16 games, but players said the benefits of rest outweigh the possibility of losing momentum.

“Whether you’re playing well or you don’t like the way you’re playing I still think it’s a great thing to shut down and let your mind reset,” defenseman Nate Schmidt said. “The biggest thing is probably mentally. You play a lot of games and it’s going to be a grind the rest of the way so it’s a chance to shut your brain off and get ready for the second half of the season.”

Vegas is relatively healthy compared to some teams around the league. The only player with a substantial injury is Luca Sbisa, who is expected to miss six to eight weeks after surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in his left hand, but most players have bumps and bruises that can heal during the week off.

“There are definitely a couple of those, even for me personally,” Schmidt said. “A lot of the things are recurring. If you took a shot in the ankle you’re going to feel it every day when you put your skate on, but now all of a sudden you trade the skates for some flip flops and they feel great.”

A group of the Golden Knights spent their week off in Cabo San Luca, Mexico. Forward Erik Haula posted a picture to his Instagram of he and seven teammates soaking up the rays on a boat.

“It was the first time away from the rink with the guys and it was a lot of fun,” Schmidt said. “Some guys spent the time with their families and a few of us spent it together. It was good to get away from hockey for a little bit.”

Tonight poses a tough challenge for the Golden Knights, as they host the Edmonton Oilers at T-Mobile Arena. It’s been a disappointing season for the Oilers, who are currently in sixth place in the Pacific Division, but they did hand Vegas its worst loss in franchise history to this point.

The Oilers crushed the Golden Knights 8-2 in Edmonton on Nov. 14, and are always dangerous with Connor McDavid on the ice.

“They have a lot of skill and McDavid is one of the best if not the best,” said Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb. “You have to be smart with him and try to take away his time and space, but at the same time you have to watch his feet so it’s tough.”

Vegas will look to continue its great home record (18-2-1) and outstanding record against divisional opponents (11-1-0).

Prediction : Golden Knights 4, Oilers 2

Season record for predictions: 25-13

Puck drops: 7 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Radio: Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM

TV: AT&T SportsNet (DirecTV 684, Cox 1313, CenturyLink Prism 1760)

Betting line: Golden Knights minus-200, Total 6 minus-110 to the under

Golden Knights (29-10-2) (18-2-1 home)

Coach: Gerard Gallant

Goal leader: William Karlsson (22)

Assist leader: David Perron (25)

Expected goalie: Marc-Andre Fleury (9-2-1, 1.73 goals against average)

Edmonton Oilers (19-23-3) (10-11-2 away)

Coach: Todd McLellan

Goal leader: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (16)

Assist leader: Connor McDavid (35)

Expected goalie: Cam Talbot (15-16-2, 3.15 goals against average)

Golden Knights game day roster

Forwards (12): Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, William Carrier, Cody Eakin, Erik Haula, William Karlsson, Brendan Leipsic, Jonathan Marchessault, James Neal, Tomas Nosek, David Perron, Reilly Smith and Alex Tuch.

Defensemen (6): Deryk Engelland, Brad Hunt, Brayden McNabb, Colin Miller, Nate Schmidt and Shea Theodore.

Goalies (2): Marc-Andre Fleury and Malcolm Subban