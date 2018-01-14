Armed robbery reported at a casino east of Las Vegas Strip

Authorities say they're investigating an armed robbery at a casino east of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the armed robbery was reported Saturday at a resort/casino near Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.

Police say a man approached the cashier cage with a handgun and demanded money from the cashier.

The suspect was handed him an indeterminate amount of money before fleeing the scene.

Police say they have some surveillance photos of the suspect, who was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt, tan pants, a baseball cap and sunglasses.