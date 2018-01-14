Columnist out of line

New York Times columnist Ross Douthat’s column on Mitt Romney and the Repubican Party (“Romney has opportunity to cure illness he helped create,” republished Jan. 8 in the Sun), was interesting but included one glaring statement: “... when he could be enjoying a very comfortable retirement with his 1,765 grandchildren”.

Romney’s biography says he welcomed his 23rd grandchild in January 2015. I cannot fathom the purpose of this ludicrous statement unless Douthat was attempting to be humorous, in which case he failed, or mocking Romney’s religion. Whatever the reason, it had no place in his column.