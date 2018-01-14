Las Vegas Sun

January 14, 2018

Jaguars stun Steelers 45-42 to earn trip to AFC title game

AP Photo/Don Wright

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette (27) is tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Sean Davis (28) during the first half of an NFL divisional football AFC playoff game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

PITTSBURGH — Rookie running back Leonard Fournette ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns, Blake Bortles added 214 yards passing and a vital fourth-quarter score as the relentless Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-42 on Sunday.

The third-seeded Jaguars (12-6) will face top-seeded New England next week in Foxborough, Massachusetts after jumping on Pittsburgh early, then holding on late. Jacksonville raced to a 21-point lead, fended off a Steelers rally and responded every time Pittsburgh (13-4) challenged.

Ben Roethlisberger threw for 469 yards and set a franchise record with five touchdown passes, but was also intercepted once and had a fumble returned for a score. All-Pro Antonio Brown caught seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns in his return from a left calf injury. Le'Veon Bell had 155 yards of total offense and two scores.

But Pittsburgh's vaunted "Killer Bs" couldn't keep pace with Jacksonville.