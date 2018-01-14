Trump goes his own way

President Donald Trump doesn’t fit the mold, which is why almost every working citizen I know voted for him.

He is doing what he thinks is right for the country, not what he needs to say to get re-elected. What is right for the country may ultimately benefit him and his family. So what, as long as the country benefits as well?

Sometime take a look at how much former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton are making in speaking fees to see how they have benefited from being in office.

Do I agree with everything the president does? No. Am I happy that he is not like all of the recent presidents? Absolutely.

A wise man once said stupid is doing the same things over and over and expecting different results. Trump is definitely not business as usual.