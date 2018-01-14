Tune in while you can

The latest hit reality television show is being produced, directed and staged at the White House.

Its stars are none other than the president of the United States himself, Donald Trump; Steve Bannon; the beautiful, (but “dumb as a brick,” according to Bannon) Ivanka Trump; and her allegedly treasonous, treacherous, money-laundering husband Jared. The show’s co-stars are the entire Trump family and the White House staff, including the one and only Kelly anne Conway.

Behold the unfolding drama. If this isn’t an award-winning show, I don’t know what is. I want to personally thank all of you Trump voters for providing this country with a level of reality television that is beyond even the most far-fetched imagination of the American viewing public.

This show is guaranteed to last at least until 2021, unless all of the stars end up in the slammer. But what an ending that would be.

This show is going to make “Breaking Bad” look like a Saturday morning cartoon.