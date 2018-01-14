Your guide to tailoring

Pants that are just a few inches too long, jackets with sleeves that go past your wrists, the dress you said you’d get taken in months ago — there are plenty of reasons to get your clothes tailored.

Whether just one item that needs slight adjustments or a pile in your closet, a simple alteration can be what you need to have a new staple in your wardrobe.

All you need is basic knowledge about how and when to tailor.

One size doesn’t fit all

Not sure? At most department stores, the store seamstress or salesperson may be able to weigh in. Ask about fabrics to see if altering is even a possibility.

Tailoring clothes to fit your body instantly creates a more flattering look. Most garments are made for an “average” size. That includes average measurements for height, bust, waist, inseam and more. We often go shopping and think our bodies have to fit the clothes, but with simple alterations, you can make the clothes fit your body.

Pro tip Tailors cannot typically change a garment that is more than two sizes too large (most would suggest not altering anything more than one size).

Some common alternations are:

• Shortening sleeves

• Taking in at the waist

• Taking in shoulders

• Taking in sides

• Adding/removing zipper

• Altering for trends: removing shoulder pads (or adding them — trends come back around), shortening pants to capri length, or adding zippers and details to jackets.

To alter or not to alter

Tailoring can get pricey. Before you invest, ask yourself these questions:

• Would I pay this much money for the (skirt/jacket/dress/suit) to begin with?

• Would the alterations be altering the original design?

• Is it too big/small to begin with?

What to expect

Typical costs Tailoring can be based on project, but typically hemming pants is $10, taking in a dress shirt is $20, and fixing a jacket’s sleeve or body can be $20-40.

• Most tailors take walk-ins, but giving a courtesy call an hour to half-hour ahead of time (especially for large alterations) is a good idea.

• Bring what you plan to wear with the garment. If you are having a dress or suit altered for a special occasion, bring shoes or any accessories that may change the fit.

• Be prepared to try on your garment. Your tailor should have you try on whatever you need altered. They may pin or chalk areas that need to be taken in or adjusted.

• Come with an idea of how you’d like it to fit. Your idea of something fitting perfectly may be different from your tailor’s. If you have an example piece of clothing that fits you well, you can bring it in for reference.

• Speak up and double-check. It’s easier for a tailor to move a pin than remove a stitch. If you are feeling uncomfortable as things are being pinned and marked, ask for changes.

• Once your item is done, be sure to try it on one more time before leaving.

Things your tailor can fix in a cinch (and a stitch)

Only in Vegas If you are looking to shop and tailor in one place, Las Vegas luxury stores can help. The Shops at Crystals offer many in-store tailoring services at their flagship stores. Department stores such as Nordstrom offer free tailoring for full-priced items as well.

• The broken zipper keeping you from wearing a dress

• The gap in your waistband

• The uneven coloring of clothing (natural fabrics like cotton and linen can be dyed)

• The awkward neckline of a shirt or dress (fabric can be added or removed depending on what you are looking for)

• Adding nude-colored lining to sheer summer dresses

Things that can't be altered

• Lengthening a jacket

• Letting out seams of a garment made of linen, cotton or silk. The result is holes in the clothes and stitch marks

• Repair a hole by stitching clothes — the outcome is a lumpy one

Three simple terms to know

• Let it out: more fabric needed

• Take it in: fabric needs to be lessened or sewn tighter

• Break: the point where your pants drape over your shoes

Local Places to go for a sew

• ZR Alternations & Cleaners: 6015 S. Fort Apache Road, Las Vegas, NV 89148; 702-754-3203

• Magnifique’ Stitches: 5316 Mountain View Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89146; 702-756-5840

• Exclusive Tailoring: 3850 W. Desert Inn Road, Las Vegas, NV 89102; 702-220-9232

• A Tailor: 4855 S. Pecos Road, Las Vegas, NV 89121; 702-433-9515