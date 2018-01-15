100 involved in brawl after MLK Day parade in Las Vegas

Monday, Jan. 15, 2018 | 5 p.m.
About 100 people were involved in a fight that broke out after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Monday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.
The incident happened about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Casino Center Boulevard.
Officers detained eight people in the scuffle, but no arrests were made as of 4:30 p.m., police said.
No major injuries were reported but medical personnel were requested for one man who was apparently punched in the lip.