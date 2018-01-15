100 involved in brawl after MLK Day parade in Las Vegas

About 100 people were involved in a fight that broke out after the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade on Monday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas, according to Metro Police.

The incident happened about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Casino Center Boulevard.

Officers detained eight people in the scuffle, but no arrests were made as of 4:30 p.m., police said.

No major injuries were reported but medical personnel were requested for one man who was apparently punched in the lip.