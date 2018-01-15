Las Vegas councilman ends congressional bid

A Las Vegas city councilman is abandoning his congressional bid in southern Nevada.

Republican Stavros Anthony formally filed his candidacy in July for the 4th District House seat held by freshman Democratic Rep. Ruben Kihuen.

But KLAS-TV reports he's pulling out of the race, citing health issues.

Kihuen unseated Republican incumbent Cresent Hardy in 2016 but has decided not to seek re-election while he's the target of a House Ethics Committee investigation into allegations he sexually harassed a former campaign staff member and a lobbyist.

Hardy issued a statement that says he intends to discuss a potential candidacy with his family in the coming days. He says it is "a critical time" for Nevada and the nation.