January 15, 2018

Thousands celebrate King’s legacy at Las Vegas parade

Steve Marcus

Wendell P. Williams Elementary School students wait for the start of the annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan.15, 2018.

2018 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Members of Cheyenne High School's Junior Reserves Officers Training Corps (JROTC) carry an American flag during the annual Martin Luther King Jr. parade in downtown Las Vegas Monday, Jan.15, 2018. Launch slideshow »

Thousands of people took to the streets of downtown Las Vegas to help celebrate the city's 36th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade.

Labor unions had their usual big presence Monday at this year's parade with the theme, "Living the Dream: Building a Bridge to Unity."

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says they're celebrating "one of the most magnificent human beings ever."

Police blocked off more than a dozen city blocks stretching from Charleston Boulevard to north of Fremont Street. A smaller event was planned in Reno.

Monday would have been King's 89th birthday. It comes ahead of the 50th anniversary of his assassination in Memphis, Tennessee on April 4, 1968.