Findlay Prep’s Bol Bol to play in McDonald’s All-American game

Findlay Prep basketball big man Bol Bol has been selected for the McDonald’s All-American basketball game, the organization announced today.

Bol joins a long list of Findlay Prep Pilots picked to play in the game. The school has sent 11 players over the last nine years — six of whom went on to become first-round picks in the NBA draft.

The 7-foot-2 center is the son of former NBA player Manute Bol, who was the tallest player in league history. He is ranked as the fourth-best prospect in the 2018 recruiting class and is committed to play college ball at Oregon.

The five-star prospect leads Findlay Prep in points per game (20.8), rebounds per game (8.3) and blocks per game (2.7).

His selection adds to the impressive run Southern Nevada has had with the McDonald’s All-American game. The valley has sent 14 players since 2012 and 18 since 2009.