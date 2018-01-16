Golden Knights blanked by Predators 1-0, suffer second-straight loss

Mark Humphrey / AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Juuse Saros made 43 saves, Kevin Fiala scored eight minutes into the third period and the Nashville Predators beat the Vegas Golden Knights 1-0 on Tuesday night.

The shutout was the third of the season for Nashville's Saros and the fourth of his career.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots for the Golden Knights, who have lost two in a row.

Saros was superb, especially against Vegas forward Jonathan Marchessault, who peppered 10 shots on the Finnish netminder but was unable to get one by him.

Vegas had four power plays and put 15 shots on Saros with the man advantage.

Fiala go his goal off a rebound. Fleury stopped P.K. Subban's slap shot from the right point, but the puck came to the left side, where Fiala was there to snap a wrist shot underneath the crossbar for his 11th goal.

Fleury's best save came at 4:17 of the third when he made a sprawling stop on a partial breakaway by Colton Sissons.

Predators center Ryan Johansen did not play after the second period following a hit from William Carrier with 38 seconds remaining in the period. Johansen was at center ice along the boards when Carrier hit him high. No penalty was called.

NOTES: This was the third and final regular-season matchup between the teams. Vegas won the first two. ... Nashville has scored a power-play goal in three straight. ... Subban has assists in three consecutive games. ... Fleury is 9-5-1 in his career against the Predators. ... Vegas is 9-5-0 against the Central Division.

UP NEXT

Golden Knights: At Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Predators: Host Arizona on Thursday night.