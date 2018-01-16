MGM real estate spinoff wants to buy Caesars real estate company

MGM Growth Properties, the company that acts as landlord for many MGM properties, wants to combine with VICI Properties, the company that owns land and resorts operated by Caesars Entertainment.

MGM Growth and VICI are REITS, or real estate investment trusts. In both cases, the REITS own the land and properties of the resorts and lease it back to the companies that operate the hotels and casinos.

MGM Growth today issued a statement saying it had approached the management of VICI and offered to “acquire 100 percent of VICI’s outstanding common stock for $19.50 per share, and to date, VICI has elected not to engage in meaningful discussions.”

Neither MGM, VICI nor Caesars representatives would comment on the proposed deal.

But in its release discussing the deal, MGM Growth Properties included the text of a letter it sent to VICI outlining the benefits of the deal, saying it would "create one of the largest triple net lease REITs, with an unmatched portfolio of high quality leisure, entertainment and hospitality assets. A combination would also create a larger and better capitalized company with greater scale and an enhanced financial profile.”

MGM Growth is offering to buy all outstanding common stock of VICI for $19.50 per share.

Dr. Tony Alamo, chairman of the Nevada Gaming Commission, described the proposed merger as essentially a business transaction between two landlords. Although the commission sometimes requires landlords to testify at hearings, it’s unlikely this deal would come under review, he said.

“There is no regulatory oversight or approval required if this is a straight ahead real estate REIT purchase,” Alamo said.

Companies like MGM Resorts International form REIT spinoffs because of the their unique tax advantages. REITS get significant tax breaks as long they distribute at least 90 percent of their income to their unit holders or shareholders.

MGM Growth Properties was formed in 2016 and owns the land and buildings of the following MGM Resorts International Properties: Mandalay Bay, the Mirage, the Monte Carlo, New York-New York, Luxor, Excalibur and The Park, all in Las Vegas, the MGM Grand in Detroit, the Borgata in Atlantic City, MGM National Harbor in Maryland, the Beau Rivage in Biloxi, Miss., and the Gold Strike in Tunica, Miss.

VICI was formed as part of the post-bankruptcy reorganization of Caesars Entertainment Operating Company. In addition to four golf courses, VICI owns the following casinos and race tracks: Harrah’s and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Caesars in Atlantic City, the Horseshoe in Hammond, Ind., Harrah’s and Harveys in Lake Tahoe,

Harrah’s Louisiana Downs, Bluegrass Downs in Kentucky, the Roadhouse and Horseshoe in Tunica, Miss., the Horseshoe in Southern Indiana, the Horseshoe and Harrah’s in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the Horseshoe in Bossier City, La., Harrah’s in Reno, Harrah’s in North Kansas City, Harrah’s in Metropolis, Ill., Harrah’s in Joliet, Ill., Bally’s in Atlantic City and Harrah’s in Biloxi, Miss.