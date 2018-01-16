Spat over loud music might have led to fatal shooting at extended-stay hotel

What may have begun as a dispute over loud music in a central valley extended-stay hotel escalated into gunfire, leaving a man dead and the suspected shooter in custody Tuesday afternoon, according to Metro Police.

The victim suffered three to four wounds about 3:15 p.m. in a back parking lot of the Kensington Suites, 2200 W. Bonanza Road, near Tonopah Drive, police said.

Officers arrived to find a gravely wounded man on the ground, police officials said. The gunman handed his gun to a complex employee and went inside his second-floor apartment.

The victim died at University Medical Center shortly after arriving, and the suspected gunman was detained, the officials said.

The suspect who was taken in without incident was transported to Metro headquarters where he’ll have the opportunity to “explain what happened” if he decides to speak to detectives, Lt. Dan McGrath said.

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday evening if the suspect and shooter knew each other prior to the altercation, which witnesses said may have stemmed from a dispute over loud music, the officials said. The victim did not live in the complex, but some of his family members did, McGrath added.

Further details were not provided.