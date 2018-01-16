Teen gunned down while waiting at NLV traffic light is ID’d

A teenage driver who was shot and killed on Saturday night while sitting at a North Las Vegas red light was identified as 17-year-old Clemente Medina Jr., according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

North Las Vegas police responded about 10:30 p.m. to the area of Civic Center Drive and Evans Avenue, south of Cheyenne Avenue, and found the teen suffering from a mortal wound to the chest, officials said. He died at University Medical Center.

Medina had stopped his white pickup truck at a traffic light when a dark-colored sedan pulled up next to him, according to an account provided by police. Before gunshots rang out, there was a “short dialogue.”

After he was shot, Medina drove into a tree in the center median, while the car fled south, police said.

Further details were not provided.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.