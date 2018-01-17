Body found in wash near Bonnie Springs Ranch

A woman’s decomposed body was found in a wash near Bonnie Springs Ranch this morning, according to Metro Police.

The body was discovered about 9:30 a.m. in the 16000 block of Bonnie Springs Road, about half a mile from the ranch, a western-themed attraction west of Las Vegas, spokesman Officer Adan Ocampo-Gomez said.

Investigators believe the body may be that of a transient, officials said. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death, Ocampo-Gomez said.

Further details were not immediately available.