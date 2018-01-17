Ex-Las Vegas officer-turned-inmate arrested in 1997 sex-murder

Authorities say a former Las Vegas police officer who once served prison time in a sex misconduct case has been arrested in Reno after a cold case investigation of the 1997 shooting death of a woman in Southern Nevada.

Records showed that 51-year-old Arthur Lee Sewall was being held Wednesday at the Washoe County jail pending his transfer in custody to Las Vegas on a murder and sex assault warrant issued Jan. 12.

It was not immediately clear if Sewall has a lawyer to speak for him.

KSNV-TV reports that Sewall was identified as the killer of Nadia Iverson after a rape kit test last April matched Sewall's DNA.

Sewall resigned in 1997 after five years as a police officer and later served 20 months in state prison after being convicted of using his position to force prostitutes to perform sex acts.