Florida man hits $1 million jackpot at the Cosmopolitan

The Cosmopolitan

A Florida man hit a $1 million jackpot Tuesday night while playing a Simpsons slot machine with his girlfriend at the Cosmopolitan.

The 26-year-old vacationer from Orlando, whose name was not released, had been playing for about 20 minutes when he lined up all the Homer Simpson characters for the jackpot, the resort said. The payout was $1,033,339.

Last month, a guest celebrating his 21st birthday at the Cosmopolitan hit a Wheel of Fortune jackpot for more than $400,000.