Man found severely beaten at Henderson condominium complex

Henderson Police say they are investigating after a man was found severely beaten at a condominium complex near Green Valley Parkway and Pebble Road.

Police responded about 7:15 a.m. to the complex in the 2200 block of Ramsgate Drive, Officer Scott Williams said.

The man was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center in critical condition, Williams said. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspects have been identified, he said.

Further details were not immediately available.