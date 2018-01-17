Police ID suspect they say killed a man over loud music

Related news Spat over loud music might have led to fatal shooting at extended-stay hotel

Metro Police has identified a man accused of fatally shooting another man over music the victim had been playing from a vehicle in a central valley long-term rental hotel Tuesday afternoon.

Stavros Stathakos, 37, shot the victim multiple times about 3:15 p.m. in a back parking lot of the Kensington Suites, 2200 W. Bonanza Road, near Tonopah Drive, police said. The argument that led to gunfire was over loud music.

Stathakos, who police said handed the gun to an employee at the complex and then walked to his second-floor apartment where he was arrested, is being held on one count of murder at the Clark County Detention Center.

Further details on the shooting or the arrest were not provided. Stathakos is scheduled to appear in front of a judge for a bail hearing Thursday morning.