Suspect arrested in slaying of 2 homeless people behind shopping center

Related news Homeless man, woman found shot dead behind shopping center

Officers have arrested a man they say fatally shot a homeless man and woman while they were behind a central valley shopping center while they slept, according to Metro Police.

Michael Thompson, 32, on Tuesday was arrested by a task force unit less than a mile from the crime scene, police said.

Officers responded at 7:11 a.m. to the shopping center at Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive, police said. Investigators believe the shooting happened about six hours before it was reported.

Police at the time said they believed the victims may have been targeted. They were on a mattress when someone walked by and shot them.

Thompson is being held on two counts of murder at the Clark County Detention Center, police said. He’s scheduled to go in front of a judge for a bail hearing on Thursday morning.

Further details on how detectives determined Thompson to be the suspect were not immediately available. Court logs show that they filed the case the same day of the arrest, which occurred in the 2200 block of Sleepy Court.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected] To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppesrofnv.com.