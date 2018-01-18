Brother picks up cremated remains of Oct. 1 gunman

More than three months after the Oct. 1 Strip shooting, the gunman’s cremated remains today were handed over to his family, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Stephen Paddock’s ashes were given to his brother, Eric, this morning in Las Vegas, Coroner John Fudenberg said in a statement.

“We felt it was important to deliver the remains in a secure manner, which was accomplished,” Fudenberg said.

A total of 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured when Paddock, 64, opened fire from a casino hotel tower into a crowd of concertgoers.

Paddock died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Coroner’s Office reported.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

Fudenberg said his office would not be releasing further information at this time.