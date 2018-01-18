Elvis cousin says he won’t run for U.S. Senate in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — A distant cousin of Elvis Presley who might have been Democrats' strongest contender for U.S. Senate in heavily Republican Mississippi says he won't run this year.

Brandon Presley is a public service commissioner. He said Thursday a Senate race would take him away from important issues as a utility regulator, including efforts to expand high-speed internet access to rural areas.

Republican Sen. Roger Wicker is seeking re-election as the GOP tries to maintain congressional majorities. He's promoting himself as a supporter of President Donald Trump.

Wicker was appointed to the Senate in 2007 after Republican Trent Lott resigned. Wicker won a special election in November 2008 and was re-elected in 2012.

Chris McDaniel is a GOP state lawmaker who lost a 2014 Senate race. He is considering challenging Wicker.