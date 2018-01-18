Flu shots help guard all of us in Las Vegas

Flu season is making its presence felt in Southern Nevada this year. Since we are just now approaching peak flu season, more outbreaks may be on the way. But the good news is that there is still time to get your annual flu shot to lessen your chance of getting the flu and build overall community health.

We need to be clear: The flu is a dangerous virus, affecting hundreds of thousands of Americans each year. Surprisingly, despite all the discomfort that comes with contracting the flu, the Centers for Disease Control reports that since 2013 less than half of the overall eligible population has received a flu shot each year.

As a pharmacist, the question I get asked most often this time of year is, “What can I do to make sure I don’t get the flu?” The answer is simple: Get your flu shot. It is the best protective measure you and your family can take against the flu. And since we know flu season peaks in January and February, and that the flu vaccine can take up to two weeks to become fully effective, it is imperative that those who have not yet received their shot act quickly to get vaccinated.

Here in Southern Nevada we are particularly at-risk for unpredictable flu outbreaks due to the high volume of tourists and travelers who make their way to Las Vegas during the winter months. Think about it: Many hundreds of visitors may come here carrying the flu virus. They interact at close contact with the thousands of Nevadans who work in the hospitality, restaurant and entertainment industries. Those workers can contract the virus, then go home and perhaps spread the flu to their family members. This is a textbook example of how flu is spread.

The flu vaccine remains our best and most effective line of defense against these types of flu outbreaks. And scientists are working with pharmacists to make each year’s vaccine more effective than the last. They do this by including strains of the virus they believe will be most prevalent during flu season. Currently, those who receive a flu shot have the option to defend against the three most common strains or to get a shot that also includes defense against a fourth flu strain.

In addition, there are also now immune-boosting flu vaccines for those ages 65 and above and preservative-free versions for pregnant women or those who are allergic to mercury. Put simply: More people than ever can now access stronger, more effective flu shots to defend themselves during flu season.

Regardless of whether you have received your flu shot, there are several actions everyone should take to stop the spread of flu. The first is to avoid close contact with those who are sick. Likewise, if you yourself are sick, stay home from work or school so you do not spread your germs. Next, wash your hands thoroughly and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. Finally, practice good overall health habits like using disinfecting wipes, drinking plenty of fluids and getting enough sleep.

But I cannot stress this enough: Your best defense against the flu this season is to get the flu shot.

Flu season is unpredictable and we must remain vigilant. While we saw an increase in flu activity in Southern Nevada around the holidays, we are by no means in the clear and past this flu season. There is still time to get your flu shot to both decrease your own chances of getting the flu and to protect the community.

Nichole Baker is a Walgreens pharmacy manager in Las Vegas.