6.3-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico’s Gulf of California

MEXICO CITY — A 6.3-magnitude earthquake has struck offshore in Mexico's Gulf of California. There are no immediate reports of damage.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the Friday morning quake was centered about 48 miles (78 kilometers) north-northeast of Loreto, in the waters between the states of Baja California Sur and Sinaloa.

The USGS reports that it struck at a depth of 6 miles (10 kilometers).

The area is a desert coastline dotted with small towns and fishing villages popular with U.S. tourists who park their recreational vehicles at seaside campsites.