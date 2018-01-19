Best Bets: Katy Perry, Pitbull, Spoon and more for your Las Vegas weekend

Rony Alwin

This weekend’s entertainment lineup is loaded with laughs. On Friday, Paula Poundstone is at the Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall and Dave Coulier performs at Club Madrid at Sunset Station, and Norm Macdonald plays the South Point Showroom Friday and Saturday while John Mulaney is back on stage at the Mirage Friday through Sunday. But comedy is far from the only activity worth your time in the next few days in Las Vegas.

PITBULL: TIME OF OUR LIVES Britney may be done at the Axis but international music sensation Pitbull has plenty of dates on the calendar for his big dance party of a show at the Planet Hollywood theater. “Mr. Worldwide” returns for concerts on the 24th and 27th before his return in the spring. Jan. 19 & 20, info at caesars.com.

CHINA LIGHTS FESTIVAL Coinciding with Chinese New Year — always a big deal in Las Vegas — this cultural festival features more than 40 displays created on-site at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas by Chinese artisans and will also feature nightly stage performances, food and more entertainment offerings throughout its month-long exhibition. Jan. 19-Feb. 25, info at chinalightslv.com.

FINDLAY TOYOTA BIG CITY SHOWDOWN High school hoops has never been bigger. Girls and boys teams from Desert Oasis, Coronado, Liberty, Durango and Clark compete in this day-long event at the South Point Arena before the big finale: Findlay Prep vs. Bishop Gorman. Jan. 20, info at southpointarena.com.

Related content The Sun's event calendar

KATY PERRY The pop star’s latest technicolor spectacle, the Witness tour, rolls into T-Mobile Arena Saturday night, the first of several huge concerts hitting the Strip centerpiece in the first half of 2018; George Strait, Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, U2 and Pink will all visit T-Mobile before May is done. Jan. 20, info at t-mobilearena.com.

SPOON The Texas indie-rock outfit continues to churn out interesting sounds after nearly 25 years together with latest work, March’s ninth album “Hot Thoughts,” being hailed as another songwriting triumph with fresh tweaks and textures. Spoon takes the stage at the Cosmopolitan’s Chelsea music hall Saturday. Jan. 20, info at cosmopolitanlasvegas.com.