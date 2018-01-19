Damaged Navy ship arrives in Mississippi for repairs

PASCAGOULA, Miss. — A damaged U.S. Navy destroyer is arriving for repairs in Mississippi.

The transport vessel Transshelf sailed up the Pascagoula River on Friday morning with the USS Fitzgerald aboard. That ship was damaged in a June collision off Japan that killed seven sailors.

The ship will be unloaded from the transport vessel and overhauled at Ingalls Shipbuilding, a naval shipyard run by Virginia-based Huntington Ingalls Industries.

The Fitzgerald's 58-member crew will be based in Pascagoula for the next two years as the ship is repaired and modernized.

Cmdr. Garrett Miller, the Fitzgerald's commanding officer, says the crew will help oversee the work.

The Navy announced Tuesday that it's seeking negligent homicide charges against four officers of the Fitzgerald at the time of the collision, including the then-commanding officer, Cmdr. Bryce Benson.

Amy reported from Jackson, Mississippi.