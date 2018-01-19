Enough with the taxes!

God help us, they will never stop! (“Segerblom floats proposal to boost CCSD funding via county sales tax hike,” Jan. 3, Las Vegas Sun.)

So now that he’s term limited out of the state Senate, Tick Segerblom is running for Clark County Commission so he can continue to inflict his liberal tax-and-spend nonsense.

Maybe if he were forced to get a real job he’d stop with the tax, tax and more tax attitude.

He proudly states “And then the Clark County Commission, by a majority vote, can enact a sales tax. And that is the only way, in my opinion, we are ever going to get a bit of money.”

A bit of money? I guess $1.5 billion in 2015, against the will of the people, was what, Monopoly money? Oh right, to these liberal clowns it might as well be.

Can any hardworking Nevadan truly picture our state being led by Steve Sisolak as governor and liberals like Segerblom in charge of the Clark County Commission? We’re doomed!