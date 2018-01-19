Why is Trump barking?

Watergate was a third-rate burglary by Republican operatives, and Richard Nixon put himself in a box by covering it up.

So if there was nothing wrong with the conduct of the Trump campaign, why is Donald Trump so dismissive of the Russia investigation? It is said that the dog who barks the loudest is the most afraid.

Trump publicly stated that he hoped Russia could help find Hillary Clinton’s emails. Is it acceptable to encourage a foreign adversary to meddle in the election and then purport to ease sanctions on that adversary? Mike Flynn talked to Sergei Kislyak about easing sanctions and then lied about it.

Trump tweeted that he fired Flynn because he lied to the vice president and the FBI. This indicates that he knew Flynn had done wrong before meeting with former FBI Director James Comey. After Trump fired Comey, he told Lester Holt that it was because of the Russia probe. Trump has continually hounded members of Congress and other officials to stop the Russia investigation.

We do not know what special counsel Robert Mueller has found, but he wants to interview Trump.

How far will Trump, who is increasingly panicked, go to squelch the investigation?