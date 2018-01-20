Suspect in Vegas long-term rental hotel shooting was tired of loud music

Days prior to the fatal shooting, the suspected gunman directed a rant seemingly at no one, saying he was tired of loud music and would “handle the next person” who came into the long-term rental hotel, according to Metro Police.

When Jamar Jermaine Taylor parked his car to visit his family at the Kensington Suites, 2200 W. Bonanza Road, near Tonopah Drive, on Tuesday, he seemingly was not aware of this threat.

Walking on the complex’s sidewalk, Taylor “appeared confused” when Stavros Stathakos, 37, confronted him about loud music, according to an arrest report.

Then came gunfire, and when Taylor tried to run away, Stathakos chased him, shooting more rounds, police said.

As Taylor’s body lay on the ground, Stathakos began his walk to his second-floor unit, but that’s where a complex employee wrestled the firearm away from him, telling him to go to his room, police said.

Officers were dispatched about 3:15 p.m., arresting Stathakos in his room without further incident, police said.

In an interview with detectives, the good Samaritan told them about an incident several months prior in which Stathakos was walking around the parking lot while “acting strangely,” and with a gun holstered on his hip.

He was able to calm Stathakos down and told him to go back to his room, the man told police.

Stathakos, who refused speaking to detectives during his arrest, is being held at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, jail logs show. He’s scheduled for a Monday court hearing.