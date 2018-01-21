Casino promotions: Jan. 21-27

M RESORT

$60,000 New Year, No Mortgage Drawings

Date: Fridays in January

Time: 6 and 8 p.m.

Information: Earn one drawing entry for every 250 tier points earned through 7:59 p.m. Jan. 26. Earn 10x entries on Wednesdays. Win a share of $10,000 in prizes each week; win $20,000 at the grand prize drawing.

• • •

$30,000 Hockey Goals Table Games Giveaway

Date: Saturdays in January

Time: 9 p.m.

Information: Win a share of $3,500 at weekly drawings; win $4,000 and a Las Vegas hockey package at the final drawing. Earn one entry for every 100 points; receive 2x entries on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

• • •

WESTGATE

$250,000 Magic Money

Date: Through Feb. 25

Information: Loyalty club members receive one free swipe daily. Win up to $250,000.

• • •

COSMOPOLITAN

2018 Unlock & Reveal

Date: January

Information: Participate by accruing points through slot play. Win up to $10,000.

• • •

The Million Point Club II

Date: June 1-2

Information: Reach 1 million points by May 30 to participate in private event.

• • •

HARD ROCK HOTEL

Hoodie giveaway

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays in January

Information: Earn 1,000 base slot points or $100 table theoretical to receive a hoodie.

• • •

Point multipliers

Date: Thursdays

Information: Earn 5x points on video poker and 20x points on reels.

• • •

45+ Classic Rockers and bonus points

Date: Wednesdays

Information: For players 45 and older. Earn 5x points on video poker and 15x points on reels. Earn 100 base points for chance to win 5,000 points. Receive point bonuses.

• • •

Bartop Happy Hour

point multipliers

Date: Sundays-Tuesdays

Time: 4-7 a.m. and 4-7 p.m.

Information: Receive 10x points on any bartop slot machine.

• • •

KLONDIKE SUNSET CASINO

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in January

Information: Earn 100 points to receive a gift. On Jan. 24, the gift is a cookie mug.

• • •

Player’s choice giveaway

Date: Fridays in January

Time: 10 a.m.-midnight

Information: Earn points to receive up to $110 in gift cards.

• • •

Lucky Spin Gift Gallery

Date: Tuesdays in January

Information: Prize awarded with every spin.

• • •

Slot machine giveaway

Date: Jan. 27

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing tickets to win a Red, White and Blue slot machine.

• • •

Reels of Fortune Sunday Slot Tournament

Date: Sundays in January

Time: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Information: Earn 20 points to participate.

• • •

DOWNTOWN GRAND

New members

Information: New card members who earn 25 points within the first 72 hours of using their card will be awarded up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

Sledge Race

Date: Sundays-Wednesdays in January

Information: Earn at least 500 base points to play kiosk game and win slot play.

• • •

Hoodie giveaway

Date: Through Jan. 25

Information: Receive a hoodie for every 500 base points earned.

• • •

SOUTH POINT

Prime Time Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Information: Slot tournament, discounts and more for loyalty-card members 50 and older. Top prize in tournament is $1,000.

• • •

$500,000 Spin 2 Win

Date: Sundays-Thursdays in January

Time: 3 a.m.-midnight

Information: Earn 500 same-day points on slot machines or 2,000 same-day points on video poker machines to participate. Win up to $100 in play

• • •

HOOTERS

Dare Devil You Spin You Win

Date: Through April 1

Information: Win up to $1 million; daily prizes include shirts, merchandise, slot play and more. Receive one free kiosk swipe daily; earn additional swipes for 250 base points.

• • •

SLS LAS VEGAS

$357,000 Run for the Money Drawings

Date: Saturdays through Jan. 27

Time: 7 and 9 p.m.

Information: Earn entries through play; win up to $100,000.

• • •

Touchdown Mania Kiosk Game

Date: Tuesdays-Thursdays in January

Information: Players who earn 20 points or a $10 average rated bet for one hour are eligible to play and win dining credits, points, mystery gifts, and up to $5,000 in slot play.

• • •

Plugged-In Series Giveaway

Date: Thursdays in January

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Players who earn 250 slot points, 500 video poker points or a $25 average-rated bet for one hour will be eligible to receive a gift. The series includes a can opener, hand mixer, food chopper and toaster.

• • •

Five-piece pitcher and glass set giveaway

Date: Jan. 23

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Pick-up for Legend players starts at 10 a.m. Gifts are limited to one per player, available to the first 850 members.

• • •

$2,500 slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays and Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Players may qualify by inserting their loyalty card into an eligible slot machine.

• • •

Baccarat hot seats

Date: Wednesdays and Saturdays

Time: 7-11 p.m. Wednesdays; 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Saturdays

Information: Win a share of promotional chips. Players may qualify with an open rating and minimum wage average bet of $25 on pai gow poker or mini-baccarat.

• • •

Weekly $30,000 baccarat drawings

Date: Fridays

Time: 8, 10 p.m. and midnight

Information: Win a share of $30,000 in play.

• • •

TUSCANY

Thank You Seniors Thursdays

Date: Thursdays

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: Members 50 and older receive free entry in the senior slot tournament as well as dining and other discounts.

• • •

EL CORTEZ

We Produce Winners drawing

Date: Thursdays and Fridays in January

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and drawing days. Win up to 325,000 slot points.

• • •

Double Diamond drawing

Date: Saturdays in January

Time: 8 p.m.

Information: Receive one entry for every 100 base slot points earned. Receive 3x entries on Mondays, Tuesdays and Saturdays. Win up to $1,000.

• • •

Buffalo point multiplier

Date: Sundays and Mondays in January

Information: Earn 10x points on Buffalo machines.

• • •

Triple 7 Saturday Pit Drawing

Date: Saturdays

Time: 7 p.m.

Information: Receive 100 virtual drawing tickets for every pit comp dollar earned. Top prize is $700 in chips.

• • •

Wednesday Point Madness

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 6:15 p.m.

Information: From midnight Monday to 6 p.m. Wednesday, players can earn one entry ticket for each slot base point earned. Top prize is 50,000 points.

• • •

Ice cream giveaway

Date: Wednesdays

Information: Receive an ice cream bar with a jackpot of $25 or more.

• • •

SILVER SEVENS

Nifty 50 slot tournament

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information: Players have a chance to win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

STATION CASINOS

Point multipliers

Date: Wednesdays in January

Information: Receive 10x points on slots, 6x on video poker and 6x points on table games.

*Valid at Green Valley Ranch, Red Rock, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset.

• • •

Monday-Tuesday point multipliers

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in January

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x on video poker.

*Valid at Green Valley Ranch, Sunset and Santa Fe.

• • •

Wheel of Fortune kiosk game

Date: Fridays-Sundays through Jan. 27

Information: Earn 10 same-day points to play with 5x entries on Wednesdays. Win up to $10,000 in the Bonus Round Cash Drawing at 6:15 p.m. Jan. 28. There will be 10 winners at each property. Swipe for 10 free entries every day.

*Valid at Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe, Texas, Boulder, Palace and Sunset Station.

• • •

Wheel of Fortune Big Time Bonus

Date: Through Jan. 31

Information: When the Wheel of Fortune jackpot hits, one guest will win the jackpot. Everybody playing with a valid Boarding Pass at that property wins slot play, up to $100. Must hit by $20,000.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

Cliff Hanger Kiosk Game and drawing

Date: Through Jan. 28

Information: Play Fridays-Sundays to win points for dining, cash, play and more. Earn 10 points to play. Earn entries every day for the Spin & Win Cash Drawing at 4:15 p.m. Jan. 28. Spin for up to $10,000 cash. There will be 10 winners at each Fiesta.

*Valid at Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho

• • •

$10,000 Pregame Run for the Money Cash Drawings

Date: Select Saturdays through Feb. 3

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000. Earn entries playing games, with 2x entries on Saturdays. Five winners each night will also win entries into the Big Game Giveaway on Feb. 4.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

Gift giveaways

Date: Thursdays in January

Time: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: The gift is free for invited guests. Others must earn 300 points. On Jan. 25, the gift is a bottle of Strawberry Lemonade Svedka Vodka at Boulder and Fiesta Rancho or a set of two martini glasses at Green Valley Ranch or Santa Fe, or a set of two hammered copper Moscow Mule mugs at Texas, Palace, Red Rock Resort and Sunset.

• • •

Military Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: Veterans and active military members receive discounts.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

MyGeneration Wednesdays

Date: Ongoing

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.

*Valid at Station properties

• • •

PALACE STATION

$75,000 Chinese New Year Baccarat Tournament

Date: March 2-3

Information: Win up to $20,000 in play.

• • •

FIESTA HENDERSON

Point multiplier

Date: Tuesdays in January

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

BOULDER STATION

Mega Wheel of Cash

Date: Fridays in January

Time: 6:30 and 8:30 p.m.

Information: Spin for up to $5,000. Earn 5x entries on Thursdays. Swipe for 10 free entries daily.

• • •

BOYD PROPERTIES*

Young at Heart

Date: Wednesdays

Time: 7 a.m.-midnight

Information: For players 50 and older. Includes drawings, point multipliers and dining discounts. See kiosk for details.

*Valid at California, Fremont and Main Street Station.

• • •

It’s on the House

Date: Saturdays in January

Time: Drawing times vary per property

Information: Win up to $12,000 worth of rent or mortgage. Earn 2x entries on Tuesdays. Drawing are at 6:15 p.m. at the Orleans and Sam’s Town, 8:15 p.m. at the Gold Coast, and 6:15 and 8:15 p.m. at the Suncoast.

*Valid at Orleans, Gold Coast, Suncoast and Sam’s Town.

• • •

SUNCOAST

$44,000 Pick & Match

Date: Fridays in January

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Win up to $1,000 at drawing. Earn 2x entries on Mondays.

• • •

SAM'S TOWN

Point multipliers

Date: Mondays and Tuesdays in January

Information: Earn 11x points on reels and 6x points on video poker.

• • •

Jacket giveaway

Date: Sundays-Thursdays in January

Information: Earn a jacket by playing table games. See casino pit for details.

• • •

ELDORADO and JOKERS WILD

Prime Generation

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Players 50 and older receive discounts and special promotions.

• • •

Mystery point multipliers

Date: Sundays

Information: Earn up to 50x points.

• • •

Mystery giveaway

Date: Mondays

Information: Earn 100 points to win a mystery prize of up to $100; earn an additional 500 points to receive food voucher worth up to $15.

• • •

Rolling for Slot Dollars

Date: Fridays

Time: 3:30-10:30 p.m. at Eldorado; 3-10 p.m. at Jokers Wild

Information: Players can get a chance to roll the dice and win 10x the roll.

• • •

Take It or Trade It

Date: Saturdays

Time: 6:30-10:30 p.m. at Eldorado; 6-10 p.m. at Jokers Wild

Information: Win up to $1,000.

• • •

PLAZA

Spin2Win

Date: Daily

Time: 8:15 p.m.

Information: Earn drawing entries playing slot machines and blackjack. Win up to $1,000 in play.

• • •

777 Slot Tournament

Date: Wednesday, Thursday and Friday

Time: 10 a.m., noon, and 2 and 4 p.m.

Information: Play up to four times. Win up to $350 in play.

• • •

RAMPART CASINO

50-plus Tuesdays

Date: Tuesdays

Information: Loyalty-card players 50 and older can participate in $5,500 slot and video poker tournaments, $3,000 weekly tournament from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $4,000 free slot play drawings at 7 and 8 p.m. Earn 50 points to receive a swipe on the kiosk for cash, slot play, points and dining.

• • •

Pirate’s Treasure progressive drawings

Date: Last Wednesday of the month

Time: 6:15 and 8:15 p.m.

Information: Ten winners will be chosen at each drawing. The progressive jackpot increases each month it isn’t hit.

• • •

WILDFIRE PROPERTIES*

Point multiplier

Date: Sundays in January

Information: Receive 10x points on slots and 6x points on video poker.

*Valid at the Wildfire Gaming properties.

• • •

MyGeneration Mondays

Date: Ongoing

Information: For loyalty-card holders 50 and older. Includes discounts and gaming promotions.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder, The Greens and Barley’s.

• • •

Gift giveaway

Date: Wednesdays in January

Time: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Information: The first gift is free for invited guests. Earn a second gift for 250 points. Noninvited guests must earn 100 points to receive the first gift. On Jan. 24, it’s a bottle of La Terre Chardonnay. On Jan. 31, it’s a mystery gift.

*Valid at the Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Casino & Lanes, Wildfire Boulder and Barley’s.

• • •

Pick a Snowflake kiosk game

Date: Through Jan. 26

Information: Win slot play, points and dining.

*Valid at the Barley’s, Wildfire Casino and Lanes, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Rancho or Wildfire Boulder Highway.

• • •

BINION’S

Mother Lode swipe and win

Date: Ongoing

Information: Club members can win up to $2,500 daily. Earn points for chances to swipe the prize machine, with a maximum of three swipes daily. Earn five points for a chance to win $50, 40 points for a chance to win $100 and 300 points for a chance to win $2,500.

• • •

SILVERTON

Reel and Win slot tournament

Date: Tuesdays

Time: Noon

Information: First place wins $1,000.

• • •

Senior Mondays

Date: Mondays

Time: Drawings at 4 p.m.

Information: Names will be drawn for a chance to win cash and free play. Players 50 and older will receive dining discounts.