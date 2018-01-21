Let’s work on immigration

In America, the vast majority of us are born of immigrants. Their dreams and toils built this nation.

President Donald Trump has done a marvelous job with our economy. Our nation is roaring back to life, with an exploding economy, companies moving back and pending improvements to our infrastructure. We are quickly moving away from an unemployment problem to a labor shortage. To rebuild our nation, we are going to need all the help we can get, and Trump needs more popular support.

It’s time to bury the emotional rage and use sound judgment. Congress needs to enact legislation to give conditional green card status to all undocumented immigrants living within our borders. All must obtain identification, break no laws, participate in no give-away programs, and, most importantly, not vote in our elections. Violation of any of these terms will result in immediate deportation. Five years from date of issuance of this ID, they will be eligible to apply for citizenship. Congress should secure our borders and place a moratorium on all immigration until they can agree on sensible immigration policy.

We have devolved into a partisan nightmare — two schools of thought locked in a vicious power struggle, both vying for the minds and hearts of the American voter. Is there no compromise? Let us unite under one flag and begin the arduous task of rebuilding America.