Recipe: Butternut squash hash

Ranae Winemiller

Kick it up a notch You can make this brunch more indulgent by adding fried eggs on top.

It’s the right time for a hearty weekend breakfast, and Henderson’s CraftKitchen is a favorite spot for baked goods, expertly prepared eggs and other dishes that’ll hit the spot. Chef Jaret Blinn’s butternut squash hash satisfies without leaving you feeling heavy.

Ingredients

• 2 lbs butternut squash, peeled and diced

• 1 medium yellow onion, diced

• 2 cups kale, chopped and cleaned (stems removed)

• 2 lbs Dutch Cream or baby potatoes

• 3 tbsp plus 1 tsp olive oil

• 2 tsp salt

• 1/2 tsp pepper

• 1 tsp sugar

• vegetable oil

• pinch of sea salt

• ice water

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Toss butternut squash in 3 tbsp olive oil, 1 tsp salt and 1/2 tsp pepper. Roast for 20 minutes or until al dente.

2. Heat 1 tsp olive oil in saucepan on medium low heat. Add onion and 1 tsp sugar, and slowly caramelize, stirring frequently, for 20-30 minutes.

3. Boil a pot of water and add 1 to 2 tsp salt. Separately, prepare an ice water bath. Blanch kale in boiling water for 2-3 minutes, then place in ice water to shock.

4. Place potatoes in a pot and cover with cold water. Boil potatoes until tender, about 20-30 minutes. Strain water and chill potatoes.

5. Heat a pot on medium and fill to 1 inch with vegetable oil. Add potatoes and deep fry until golden brown, then remove and toss with sea salt in small bowl.

6. Add 1 tbsp vegetable oil to large saucepan on medium heat. Sautée squash, kale and onions. Add salt and pepper to taste. Plate potatoes first, top with hash and finish with sunny side-up eggs if desired.