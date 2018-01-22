Organizers: 10,000 at Las Vegas Women’s March rally register to vote

The national #PowerToThePolls movement struck a chord with supporters Sunday in Las Vegas.

Organizers said about 10,000 people at the Women’s March rally at Sam Boyd Stadium registered to vote via text during a push for new voters. The rally launched a national registration movement in which officials hope to sign up 1 million new voters.

Organizers said about 20,000 people attended the Las Vegas event, meaning half of the participants registered to vote.

“We can’t just be loud with our mouths, we must be loud with our votes,” Tamika Mallory, the Women’s March national co-chair, told the Las Vegas crowd.

The group today also announced that it is looking for artists in swing states — such as Nevada — to contribute work that encourages politician activism. They’ll award $200 each to 50 artists whose art is selected for the campaign.

For more information, including dimensions, visit amplifier.org.

“Art is an easy to way for people to show how they feel simply by posting images on the internet or in their windows at home,” said Jessica Sabogal, an activist artist.