This is news worth spreading

Recently, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced it was reviving the “What happens here, stays here” advertising campaign. And why not? The tag line slyly highlights the sensuous entertainment for which Las Vegas and the Strip are justifiably renowned.

But it also sends the message that Las Vegas is exclusively hedonistic, and that is unfortunate, as it sells both the city and the casino industry short.

The city of Las Vegas is totally reliant on renewable energy for its municipal functions. The big casino resort operators who dominate the Strip have made a tangible commitment to environmental sustainability, across the spectrum of water, energy and waste management.

Caesars Entertainment reduced greenhouse gas emissions 34 percent across its global properties between 2007 and 2016. In 2016, MGM Resorts International installed 26,000 solar panels at Mandalay Bay, the country’s third-largest installation.

Las Vegas Sands and Wynn resorts boast similar initiatives. While it can be challenging to assess the scope of each company’s activities because of reporting differences, their collective commitment appears real.

Las Vegas is a lavish entertainment capital and that should be celebrated and promoted. But it is also home to concerned corporations that are leading the way in the hospitality industry to promote a better environment. The four companies should consider cooperating on future initiatives and reporting progress to uniform standards, so observers can assess progress and commitment.

Word of what they accomplish shouldn’t stay here; it should be promoted with vigor and pride.