UNR ranked No. 23 in latest AP poll

Reinhold Matay / AP

UNR is back in the Top 25, as a big win over Boise State on Saturday catapulted the Wolf Pack to the No. 23 spot in this week's AP poll.

UNR (18-3, 7-0 MWC) was ranked No. 22 for one week during non-conference play earlier this season, before back-to-back losses dropped them from the Top 25. But a seven-game win streak to open Mountain West play earned the Pack a spot on 50 of 65 ballots this week.

Under third-year head coach Eric Musselman, UNR has become an elite shooting team. The Wolf Pack ranks 25th in total 3-pointers made this season (200) and 17th in 3-point accuracy (41 percent).

UNLV will get two shots at UNR in the regular season. The first meeting is set for Feb. 7 in Reno, with the return matchup on Feb. 28 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNR has won 16 consecutive conference games dating back to last season.

