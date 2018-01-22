January 22, 2018 Currently: 46° | Complete forecast

UNR ranked No. 23 in latest AP poll

Reinhold Matay / AP

In this March 17, 2007, file photo, Sacramento Kings coach Eric Musselman sets up his defense against the Orlando Magic during an NBA game in Orlando, Fla.

UNR is back in the Top 25, as a big win over Boise State on Saturday catapulted the Wolf Pack to the No. 23 spot in this week's AP poll.

UNR (18-3, 7-0 MWC) was ranked No. 22 for one week during non-conference play earlier this season, before back-to-back losses dropped them from the Top 25. But a seven-game win streak to open Mountain West play earned the Pack a spot on 50 of 65 ballots this week.

Under third-year head coach Eric Musselman, UNR has become an elite shooting team. The Wolf Pack ranks 25th in total 3-pointers made this season (200) and 17th in 3-point accuracy (41 percent).

UNLV will get two shots at UNR in the regular season. The first meeting is set for Feb. 7 in Reno, with the return matchup on Feb. 28 at the Thomas & Mack Center.

UNR has won 16 consecutive conference games dating back to last season.

Mike Grimala can be reached at 702-948-7844 or [email protected]. Follow Mike on Twitter at twitter.com/mikegrimala.

