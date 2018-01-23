Clean energy’s benefits abound

The move toward clean energy is already underway and there’s no reason Nevada can’t become a national leader. We have abundant sunshine, wind and geothermal resources. And the best part? It’s clean and renewable. Once we upgrade our energy infrastructure (new jobs), and further develop these resources (more new jobs), then improve upon them for delivery and safety to wildlife (more new jobs), we not only help Nevadans but neighboring states and our environment too.

Reducing dependence on fossil fuels and moving more toward clean, renewable energy sources protects our energy independence without risk to protected wilderness areas, aquifers, shorelines and food supplies. It reduces costs to our overburdened health care systems too. Our air becomes cleaner and asthma and other environmental health issues will decline.

Consider too that healthy people are able to contribute more to our economy and society, and students perform better at school. Innovation continues to move forward in clean energy too. That means falling prices for devices and costs to consumers.

Why would government leaders want to cut funding and regulations that support clean energy and protect our environment in favor of raping public lands, protected wilderness areas and coastal shorelines for polluting fossil fuels?

Clean energy is better for our health, our economy, our environment and our future.